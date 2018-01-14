Rescue crews search for missing boater in Old Tampa Bay

TAMPA - A search resumes Sunday for a missing man on a canoe.

Search crews are looking for Joshua Allen Ford, who launched from Ben T. Davis Beach in Tampa Saturday morning.

Ford, 35, went out on a 14 foot motorized, orange canoe about 8 a.m. He was expected to return from his fishing trip by 5 p.m.

When Ford didn't show up, search crews were activated. They began looking for Ford in Old Tampa Bay Saturday night.

Ford is described as 5 foot 7, 110 pounds, sporting a bald head and a red goatee. He was wearing a baby blue flannel long-sleeve shirt, gray shorts and dark brown work boots.

He set off in a standard length canoe with a small battery powered trolling motor attached.

Anyone with information on Ford's whereabouts is urged to contact the United States Coast Guard at (727) 824-7506 or the Tampa Police Department at (813) 231-6130.