Remains of missing Valrico woman last seen in 2021 found, confirmed using DNA

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The skeletal remains of a missing Valrico woman have been found and identified.

According to a release from the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, the remains of 21-year-old Kelly Marie Vazquez were found by the Polk County Sheriff's Office and confirmed through DNA within the past week. The remains were found on September 25, 2023.

Vazquez originally went missing in 2021. She left her home in Valrico the morning of May 24 without any belongings. She told her family she would be back, but never returned.

The investigation is still active and ongoing. Police are still working to determine a cause of death.

