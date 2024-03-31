Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Remains of missing Valrico woman last seen in 2021 found, confirmed using DNA

Kelly Vazquez
FDLE
Kelly Vazquez
Posted at 10:46 PM, Mar 30, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-30 23:19:41-04

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The skeletal remains of a missing Valrico woman have been found and identified.

According to a release from the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, the remains of 21-year-old Kelly Marie Vazquez were found by the Polk County Sheriff's Office and confirmed through DNA within the past week. The remains were found on September 25, 2023.

Vazquez originally went missing in 2021. She left her home in Valrico the morning of May 24 without any belongings. She told her family she would be back, but never returned.

The investigation is still active and ongoing. Police are still working to determine a cause of death.

Related: Tampa Bay families: ‘Our children are missing, too’

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Local News & Weather. Watch Live and Free 24/7.