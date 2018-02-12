Red tide bloom persists along Florida's west coast
Associated Press
NAPLES, Fla. (AP) -- Florida wildlife officials say a red tide bloom persists along the southwest Florida coast and some fish kills have been reported.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says the organism responsible for red tides is a natural part of the ecosystem but it can bloom to high concentrations when conditions favor it. Over the past week, samples were collected offshore in Collier, Lee, Hillsborough, Sarasota, Charlotte and Monroe counties.