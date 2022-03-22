Rage rooms quickly becoming the go-to place for those needing to release stress

DUNEDIN, Fla. — Just got out of a relationship, had a bad day at work, or are you stressed and need to release without hurting yourself, someone else or damaging your property? Some therapists are recommending a rage or smash room.

They are starting to pop up across the Tampa Bay area, the state and the country. There’s Smash Box 20 in Clearwater, Smash Room of Tampa, Let It Out Rage Room in Sarasota and the latest to open is Hammer Freaks in Dunedin.

“It’s a release, a different form of expression,” said the owner of Hammer Freaks Danielle Duffy.

Hammer Freaks opened in October, and Duffy said business was slow then but that’s not the case these days.

“I’ve had a lot of people coming in, nurses for sure,” she said. “We have a lot of teachers too. They do a quick 15 minutes, sit down and relax afterward, then they go on with their day. Some of them come in weekly.”

WFTS Hammer Freaks in Dunedin

ABC Action News spoke to therapists on Tuesday. They said this is a form of therapy that they do recommend for some of their patients. According to them, this is a safe way for people to fully explore emotions like rage and anger. It can be empowering for people who feel like they don’t have power. And, it’s a judgment-free zone.

“There’s so many different aspects of how great spending 15 to 20 minutes in a rage case can make you feel.”

While it may be safe for some, therapists said this is not a clinical cure. They said it shouldn’t take the place of therapy or medication, for people being treated for something like depression or bipolar disorder.

When it comes to kids, it can be a safe and fun activity.

“Kids love it, and we have at least two birthdays a week here,” said Duffy, who added that the kids are not allowed to use glass or heavy-duty tools, like sledgehammers.

In order to get in a smash or rage room, you must sign a waiver, wear a face covering, gloves, socks and shoes.