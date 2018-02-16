President of HCC Ybor City campus arrested for DUI

The President of the Hillsborough Community College Ybor City campus has been arrested and charged with driving under the influence.

Shawn Robinson, 48, told the arresting FHP trooper that he did not recall where he was coming from and paused for several seconds before answering questions during the traffic stop, according to the affidavit.

Robinson was pulled over early Friday morning after a trooper witnessed the vehicle with no headlights on traveling eastbound on I-4, west of Mango Road. While attempting to pull Robinson over, the Trooper witnessed the vehicle run a red light on Mango Road at US Highway 92 as it traveled eastbound on Hwy 92.

Another trooper responded and the traffic stop was conducted in a private lot.

While speaking with troopers, Robinson changed answers to questions he had answered, according to the affidavit. Troopers also smelled the odor of alcohol emitting from Robinson.

When asked to do a Standard Field Sobriety test, Troopers say Robinson performed poorly and was placed under arrest for DUI.

Robinson's blood alcohol content was .171 and .181 at the time of arrest.