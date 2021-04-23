Watch
Police situation leads to road closures, alert for residents to stay inside in New Port Richey

Larry W. Smith/Getty Images
PARK CITY, KS - FEBRUARY 26: Police tape hangs across the street in front of the house that Dennis Rader lives in February 26, 2005 in Park City, Kansas. Rader is the suspect whom police have arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder in connection with the 10 deaths now tied to the serial killer known as BTK. (Photo by Larry W. Smith/Getty Images)
Posted at 4:37 PM, Apr 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-23 16:42:48-04

PASCO COUNTY, Fla- — The Pasco Sheriff closed several roads in the Moon Lake area of New Port Richey Friday afternoon.

They also asked some residents to stay in their homes.

According to the sheriff, several roads were closed including Midvale between Fern and Oana streets for "a domestic violence, aggravated assault, and child abuse situation."

In a post on Facebook residents in this area were asked to stay inside while deputies investigated the scene.

Deputies say shortly after the suspect surrendered peacefully and was arrested. Road closures were lifted shortly after 5 p.m.

