Police situation leads to road closures, alert for residents to stay inside in New Port Richey

PASCO COUNTY, Fla- — The Pasco Sheriff closed several roads in the Moon Lake area of New Port Richey Friday afternoon.

They also asked some residents to stay in their homes.

According to the sheriff, several roads were closed including Midvale between Fern and Oana streets for "a domestic violence, aggravated assault, and child abuse situation."

In a post on Facebook residents in this area were asked to stay inside while deputies investigated the scene.

Deputies say shortly after the suspect surrendered peacefully and was arrested. Road closures were lifted shortly after 5 p.m.