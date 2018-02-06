Pinellas deputies consider church fires 'suspicious'

Pastor Drew Dancy of First United Methodist says they considering ways to reach the community with love and their regular worship will resume on February 11.
Neighbors who live near the churches say they didn't hear anything unusual.
"Neighbors here are really good people. It's very unfortunate and kind of upsetting. It happened here and at another church," said Michel Mancuso, neighbor.
Pinellas County deputies are investigating. Deputies say the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearm and Explosives (ATF) are assisting with the investigation. The state fire marshal's office is also working with them.
Detectives are investigating whether the two incidents are related.