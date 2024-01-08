Pasco County Schools close Tuesday due to weather, other districts make plans

With severe weather a possibility Tuesday, school districts around the area are either closing or adjusting dismissal times.
- Hillsborough County Schools
- Open Tuesday
- Pinellas County Schools
- Open Tuesday
- Pasco County Schools
- Closed Tuesday
- Wednesday, which was scheduled to be a half day for students, will now be a full day at school
- Pasco-Hernando State College campuses will be closed Tuesday; normal operations will resume Wednesday
- Polk County Schools
- All Tuesday after-school activities are canceled
- Citrus County Schools
- Closing early Tuesday for students
- Elementary: 12:35 p.m.
- Middle School: 11:20 p.m.
- High School: 11:40 a.m.
- Hernando County Schools
- Early dismissal times on Tuesday will be 3 hours earlier than the normal times
- All Tuesday after-school activities are canceled
- Sarasota County Schools
- All outdoor after-school activities are canceled Tuesday
- The district said no other changes to operations are anticipated
