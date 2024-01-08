Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Pasco County Schools close Tuesday due to weather, other districts make plans

Citrus, Hernando counties will have early release
schoo
Canva
File photo
schoo
Posted at 4:12 PM, Jan 08, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-08 17:18:52-05

With severe weather a possibility Tuesday, school districts around the area are either closing or adjusting dismissal times.

  • Hillsborough County Schools
    • Open Tuesday
  • Pinellas County Schools
    • Open Tuesday
  • Pasco County Schools
    • Closed Tuesday
    • Wednesday, which was scheduled to be a half day for students, will now be a full day at school
    • Pasco-Hernando State College campuses will be closed Tuesday; normal operations will resume Wednesday
  • Polk County Schools
    • All Tuesday after-school activities are canceled
  • Citrus County Schools
    • Closing early Tuesday for students
      • Elementary: 12:35 p.m.
      • Middle School: 11:20 p.m.
      • High School: 11:40 a.m.
  • Hernando County Schools
    • Early dismissal times on Tuesday will be 3 hours earlier than the normal times
    • All Tuesday after-school activities are canceled
  • Sarasota County Schools
    • All outdoor after-school activities are canceled Tuesday
      • The district said no other changes to operations are anticipated
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Local News & Weather. Watch Live and Free 24/7.