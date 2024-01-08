Pasco County Schools close Tuesday due to weather, other districts make plans

Citrus, Hernando counties will have early release

Posted at 4:12 PM, Jan 08, 2024

With severe weather a possibility Tuesday, school districts around the area are either closing or adjusting dismissal times. Hillsborough County Schools

Open Tuesday

Pinellas County Schools

Open Tuesday

Pasco County Schools

Closed Tuesday Wednesday, which was scheduled to be a half day for students, will now be a full day at school Pasco-Hernando State College campuses will be closed Tuesday; normal operations will resume Wednesday

Polk County Schools

All Tuesday after-school activities are canceled

Citrus County Schools

Closing early Tuesday for students

Elementary: 12:35 p.m. Middle School: 11:20 p.m. High School: 11:40 a.m.

Hernando County Schools

Early dismissal times on Tuesday will be 3 hours earlier than the normal times All Tuesday after-school activities are canceled

Sarasota County Schools

All outdoor after-school activities are canceled Tuesday

The district said no other changes to operations are anticipated



