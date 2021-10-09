Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

One seriously injured after being hit by U-haul in St. Pete

items.[0].image.alt
KSTU
Ambulance
Posted at 9:09 PM, Oct 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-08 21:09:09-04

ST. PETE, Fla — A man was seriously injured after being hit by a U-haul Friday night.

St. Pete officials say shortly after 4 p.m., a U-Haul box truck was headed southbound on 34th Street South. A 61-year-old man was walking eastbound in the east driveway of the CVS, 3426 Central Avenue. Police say Robinson continued walking toward the road as the U-Haul passed him.

The passenger-side mirror of the U-Haul hit the man in the head, sending him to the ground. The man was transported to Bayfront Health St Pete in critical condition.

Police say alcohol was not a factor in this crash.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Taking Action Against Domestic Violence Resources and Information