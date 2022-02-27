One dead after shooting in Bradenton

BRADENTON, Fla — According to police the man responsible for the shooting death of a Bradenton woman has been arrested.

On February 26 Bradenton police received a call from a woman who said that someone was pointing a gun at her.

Officers said the call abruptly ended, and the caller could not be reached following the disconnection. Minutes later, Bradenton Police Officers arrived in the 200 block of 11th Ave E, Bradenton, FL, and located a dead woman inside her vehicle. The vehicle was shot multiple times, and numerous shell casings were found on the front porch of a residence.

The victim was identified as Sherline White, and Albert Wilcox was developed as the suspect. A BOLO was issued for Wilcox, who was found by the Glades County Sheriff’s Office.

Albert Wilcox was arrested and charged with one count of murder with a firearm and is currently being held at Glades County Detention Center awaiting his transfer back to Manatee County

If anyone has any additional information on this case, please contact Detective Andres Perez at (941) 932- 9322. You may also email your information to BPDTIPS@BRADENTONPD.COM or remain anonymous and eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000 by calling Crime Stoppers (toll-free) at 1-866-634-8477 (TIPS) or send an anonymous E-Tip at www.manateecrimestoppers.com.