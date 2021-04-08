Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run in Hillsborough County, deputies say

A bicyclist is dead after a hit-and-run in Hillsborough County Wednesday night.

Officials say the victim, a 23-year old man, was hit on a bike near North Dale Mabry and Hamilton Avenue.

Traffic is blocked at North Dale Mabry and Hamilton Avenue while the scene is investigated. Deputies are still looking for the driver who they say ran away on foot after the crash.

Our team at the scene took a photo of the alleged vehicle involved.

