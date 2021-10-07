NOPE Vigil in Hillsborough remembers those lost to drug abuse

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla — The Narcotics Overdose Prevention and Education chapter of Hillsborough County is holding its 10th annual Candle Light Vigil tonight at Hillsborough High School.

Our very own Good Morning Tampa Bay anchor James Tully will host. The event is set to start at 7 p.m.

Overdose deaths rose over 70% last year in Hillsborough County and community members are coming together to reflect and hear stories of hope in the battle to end the opioid crisis.

"Accidental overdose death and substance-related deaths have gripped our Tampa Bay Area, torn families apart, and created such heartache that our NOPE chapter formed a support group specifically for those who have lost a loved one to substance-related death."- NOPE

