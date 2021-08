SARASOTA COUNTY – — The Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County says testing results indicate that bacteria levels remain outside of acceptable limits and “No Swim” advisories remain in place at the following beaches:



Bird Key Park/Ringling Causeway

Turtle Beach

Nokomis Beach

Manasota Key

Blind Pass

Additionally, test results indicate that bacteria levels are outside of acceptable limits, and “No Swim” advisories are now issued for these beaches: