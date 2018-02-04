New local app company hiking it up on Super Bowl Sunday

The founder of a local mobile app is kicking off a special game of chance on Super Bowl Sunday.

Local football enthusiasts are invited to take part in playing mobile games on the Super Squares app for cash, free pizza and a chance to win a new car on Super Bowl Sunday at Fergs in St. Petersburg.

The Super Squares app is diving into the football frenzy, including airing a highly profiled commercial associated with veterans on the mobile app during the Super Bowl halftime.

In an interview with ABC Action News anchor Jasmine Styles, Super Squares app founder Frank Maggio players need to pay attention to win.