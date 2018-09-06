New affordable housing coming to Tampa's University Area

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — People who live in Tampa's University Area will have new, affordable options for housing come November.

The University Area Community Development Corporation has purchased 18 lots around the area off of Fletcher Avenue to create several affordable housing communities, with rent as low as $600 to $700 per month.

The program can work as a lease-to-own program where people who have felt home ownership is out of reach can gradually build toward owning one of the homes.

The houses will be anything from something similar to tiny homes to modular homes. People who participate will go through home ownership and financial planning classes.

The idea is to build a community where the residents have a stake in it, as well as a sense of pride.

"If you're renting, you're passing through," said Sarah Combs, executive director with the UACDC. "This isn't known as your community. You don't feel that. You don't get as engaged. It's completely different as a homeowner because this is the place you call home."

Residents will also have access to Harvest Hope Park, where a new playground was recently installed to help kids. They will also be able to use a community vegetable garden where residents can have access to fresh produce without having to take the bus.

The UACDC is currently hosting public meetings each month where people can come in and learn about these new communities and how to get a place.

The homes should be in place and ready for move in by November.