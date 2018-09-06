New affordable housing coming to Tampa's University Area

The program can work as a lease-to-own program where people who have felt home ownership is out of reach can gradually build toward owning one of the homes.
The houses will be anything from something similar to tiny homes to modular homes. People who participate will go through home ownership and financial planning classes.
The idea is to build a community where the residents have a stake in it, as well as a sense of pride.
"If you're renting, you're passing through," said Sarah Combs, executive director with the UACDC. "This isn't known as your community. You don't feel that. You don't get as engaged. It's completely different as a homeowner because this is the place you call home."
Residents will also have access to Harvest Hope Park, where a new playground was recently installed to help kids. They will also be able to use a community vegetable garden where residents can have access to fresh produce without having to take the bus.