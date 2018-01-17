Mystery tool used to break into cars in South Tampa

Tampa, Fla., - Two vehicles were broken into using some kind of "blunt type object," according to a Tampa Police report.

The burglary happened on January 7 or January 8 on the 3800 block of W. Azeele Street in South Tampa.

Tampa Police officers responded to a report of burglary, and saw that a silver 2004 Chrysler mini-van had been broken into inside a covered parking space in the center of a parking lot, according to the Police report.

When an officer looked inside the vehicle, the officer noted in the report that "the glove box open and its contents scattered throughout the vehicle."

Tampa Police have not said if anything of note was stolen.

Officers then spotted a second vehicle that had been broken into in the same manner.

The tool used to punch the driver side lock to gain entry is not yet clear.

No suspects have been identified.