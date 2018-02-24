TAMPA - Tampa police are on the scene of a fatal hit and run traffic crash involving a motorcycle and at least two other vehicles.

No further details have been released about the crash.

All westbound lanes of the Courtney Campbell Causeway are closed while the investigation is under way.

Motorists are encouraged to find alternates routes. The Howard Frankland and Gandy bridges are open.

