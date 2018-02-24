Multi vehicles, including motorcycle, involved in fatal crash on WB Courtney Campbell Causeway

Ken Knight
5:58 AM, Feb 24, 2018
TAMPA - Tampa police are on the scene of a fatal hit and run traffic crash involving a motorcycle and at least two other vehicles.

No further details have been released about the crash.

All westbound lanes of the Courtney Campbell Causeway are closed while the investigation is under way.

Motorists are encouraged to find alternates routes. The Howard Frankland and Gandy bridges are open.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC Action News for updates.

