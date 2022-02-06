Monster Jam storms Ray Jay Stadium with a roar

TAMPA, Fla — Thousands of people came out to watch Monster Jam Saturday evening at Raymond James Stadium.

They wanted to hear the loud trucks, see them do flips, and witness the destruction these mammoth-sized vehicles can cause and thousands of people packed Ray Jay stadium to see it live.

“We love Monster Jam. We would come here when my kids were smaller. So, now I’m enjoying it with my grandkids,” said one mother.

For one family, this is their 11th year coming to Monster Jam. It has become a birthday tradition. “Oh, he’s very excited. He’s 14 and I was hoping that he would already weaned off this and he’s like, “naw, we’re doing Monster Jam again this year.”

He is not the only one celebrating a birthday, one family drove here all the way from Kissimmee to introduce their little guy to the world of Monster Trucks and destruction. “His third birthday was in December, so we brought him tickets to go to this. So, we brought him tickets to go to this. So, this is his first time.”

The fun continues Sunday because there will be another Monster Jam show at Raymond James Stadium starting at 3 o’clock.

