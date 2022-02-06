Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Monster Jam storms Ray Jay Stadium with a roar

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright Getty Images
Business Wire
<p>LOS ANGELES - MARCH 28: Clear Channel's U.S. Hot Rod Association (USHRA) Monster Jam events feature such crowd-favorite vehicles as Grave Digger. (Photo by Business Wire via Getty Images)</p>
Driver of monster truck Grave Digger recovering from accident
Posted at 9:54 AM, Feb 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-06 09:54:53-05

TAMPA, Fla — Thousands of people came out to watch Monster Jam Saturday evening at Raymond James Stadium.

They wanted to hear the loud trucks, see them do flips, and witness the destruction these mammoth-sized vehicles can cause and thousands of people packed Ray Jay stadium to see it live.

“We love Monster Jam. We would come here when my kids were smaller. So, now I’m enjoying it with my grandkids,” said one mother.

For one family, this is their 11th year coming to Monster Jam. It has become a birthday tradition. “Oh, he’s very excited. He’s 14 and I was hoping that he would already weaned off this and he’s like, “naw, we’re doing Monster Jam again this year.”

He is not the only one celebrating a birthday, one family drove here all the way from Kissimmee to introduce their little guy to the world of Monster Trucks and destruction. “His third birthday was in December, so we brought him tickets to go to this. So, we brought him tickets to go to this. So, this is his first time.”

The fun continues Sunday because there will be another Monster Jam show at Raymond James Stadium starting at 3 o’clock.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News PLUS. Your FREE, 24/7 place for breaking news, I-Team investigations and Florida's most accurate forecast. All in the same place you watch Netflix, Disney+, or Hulu. Add it to your streaming device today!