Minor injuries to FHP trooper in hit-and-run in Collier County

Posted at 12:28 PM, Feb 19, 2023
The Florida Highway Patrol is looking for a hit-and-run driver who hit one of its patrol vehicles in Collier County on Sunday morning.

At 1:58 a.m., troopers were conducting a traffic stop on I-75 near mile marker 102 when an unknown, dark-colored vehicle entered the north shoulder of the highway and collided with a parked patrol car.

The patrol car's driver's side door was struck by the unidentified vehicle, according to the press release. Minor injuries were sustained by the trooper who was driving.

The vehicle headed north on I-75 after striking with the FHP trooper's car.

