Metropolitan Ministries asks for community donations this holiday season

TAMPA BAY, Fla — Metropolitan Ministries is asking the community to help neighbors in need this holiday season. Registration for assistance is open now and donation drop-off begins November 8.

Metropolitan Ministries says it expects to assist around 33,000 Tampa Bay families in need for Thanksgiving and Christmas through the Holiday Tent initiative.

Metro Ministries has expanded into six counties, including Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco, Polk, Manatee, and Hernando through 60 collaborative partnerships and satellite locations. Holiday assistance registration is available now through an online form and in-person during designated hours, visit their website for more info.

21,466 volunteers are needed for the holiday season across all locations.

The size of the main Holiday Tent has also been expanded to 42,000 square feet, an increase of 10,000 square feet, to accommodate the larger need. Volunteers are set to staff 12 different distribution sites. Three in Pasco, three in Pinellas, and six in Hillsborough.

The main Metropolitan Ministries Holiday Tent is located at 2609 N Rome Ave., Tampa, FL 33607.