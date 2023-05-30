Memorial Day brings big crowds to local beaches

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Hundreds headed to local beaches on Memorial Day.

Parking lots near Clearwater Beach were packed on Monday.

Skyler Mik'el Kying said Florida's sunshine is good for business. He takes people back and forth from their car to the beach. He works six days a week, he said.

"It's been pretty nice, pretty nice, chill crowd, pretty steady traffic. It's been a good flow, good flow, happy to see it," he said.

As summer approaches, there is a push to keep the beaches safe. Parks departments and agencies across the country scramble to find lifeguards. In April, ABC Action News reported on the shortage of lifeguards in Pinellas County.

The county continues to hire seasonal lifeguards. The starting pay is $18.

"The palm trees, the skyline, the sailboats, the whole aesthetic of the beach is something that people come out here for vacation," said Tahron Young.

A photo taken on Siesta Key captures the meaning of Memorial Day. The sand sculpture said, "Some gave all."

"Blessed, freedom, blessed, grateful for all the troops and military and all they have done for us, sacrificed for us so we can be here and enjoy each and every day," said Paul Sischo, who visited the beach.