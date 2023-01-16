Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebrations across the Tampa Bay area

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Today is Martin Luther King Jr. Day, which means there are plenty of ways to celebrate and volunteer across the Tampa Bay area.

At 12 p.m., The Tampa MLK Jr. Day Parade kicks off with 150 acts registered, making it the largest city of Tampa MLK parade ever.

The parade route starts at Cucaden Park and ends at Middleton High School.

The St. Pete Parade starts at 11 a.m. from 1st Avenue South.

MLK Fun day is at Tropicana Field lot 4 from 2:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

In Port Richey, there's a march from the Union Baptist Church at 10:30 a.m.

In Clearwater, there is a celebration that starts with a 9 a.m. breakfast at North Greenwood Recreation Center, followed by a ceremony at 10 a.m. The march to memorial starts at 11:30 a.m.

There are also plenty of volunteer opportunities to take advantage of on your day off. Find more information at the links below.