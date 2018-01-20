PINELLAS PARK, Fla. - Pinellas Park police patrol and traffic homicide investigators are investigating a fatal bicycle vs. vehicle traffic accident in the 8700 block of 49th Street.

The incident occurred about 9:45 a.m. Saturday when an unidentified man riding a bicycle attempted to cross 49th Street, a Pinellas Park Police Department news release said. The bicyclist was struck by a northbound vehicle on 49th Street.

The bicyclist was pronounced dead on the scene.

The motorist remained at the scene and was cooperating with investigators, the news release said.

Neither the name of the bicyclist nor the motorist has been released.

All northbound lanes on 49th Street were closed from 86th Avenue to 88th Avenue following the accident, the Pinellas Park Police Department said. The southbound lanes remained open.

