Make glass flowers and "secret gardens" for Mom at St. Pete's Morean Workshop Space

Classes start at $70 and all skill levels are welcome.
Posted at 7:44 AM, May 09, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-09 07:44:18-04

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Calling all Moms and Grandmoms or maybe just those of you who still need to buy a cool gift for Mother's Day!

The Morean Workshop Space in St. Petersburg is hosting a month of Mother's Day-inspired "fused glass" classes.

The theme is flowers and "secret gardens." Classes start at $70 and will be taught by glasswork pro Bao Thao.

All skill levels are invited to come and play- all you need is your imagination.

The decorative painted glass can be a gift for Mom — or surprise her with a crafting session.

Your glass works of art will be fired and ready for pickup the next day.

For more information, go here.

