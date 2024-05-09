Make glass flowers and "secret gardens" for Mom at St. Pete's Morean Workshop Space

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Calling all Moms and Grandmoms or maybe just those of you who still need to buy a cool gift for Mother's Day!

The Morean Workshop Space in St. Petersburg is hosting a month of Mother's Day-inspired "fused glass" classes.

The theme is flowers and "secret gardens." Classes start at $70 and will be taught by glasswork pro Bao Thao.

All skill levels are invited to come and play- all you need is your imagination.

The decorative painted glass can be a gift for Mom — or surprise her with a crafting session.

Your glass works of art will be fired and ready for pickup the next day.

For more information, go here.