Local restaurant donating portion of sales to Maui disaster relief

Pacific Counter has stores in St. Petersburg, Tampa and Bradenton
Pacific Counter will donate 5% of all sales through Sunday to support disaster relief efforts in Maui. Since the restaurant is Pacific-inspired, the owner says they feel responsible for supporting the Pacific communities during this time of need.
Posted at 5:03 PM, Aug 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-18 17:42:22-04

"With us, supporting our local community has always been a foundation for us," said Eric Bialik, co-owner, "so when you see people in need like that, it was an easy call for us to jump at it," said Bialik.

Pacific Counter has restaurants in St. Petersburg, Tampa, and Bradenton.

