LIST: Ways to celebrate 4th of July around Tampa Bay

TAMPA BAY, Fla. — Why stay home this year when you can check out all the ways you can celebrate the Fourth of July around the Tampa Bay area? ABC Action News is bringing you all sorts of events to help you and your family have a fun holiday.
- Boom by the Bay
- An annual tradition in Tampa, this year's event will feature a pickleball tournament, an apple pie bake-off and even a free concert!
- Event begins at 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 1. Fireworks start at dusk.
- Safety Harbor Fourth of July Parade
- This parade down Main Street will kick off the morning of the Fourth and is free for all.
- Event begins at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 4.
- Fourth of July Fireworks Cruise
- This hour-long cruise will offer guests a front-row seat to fireworks and will have a cash bar and prizes for the most patriotic passengers.
- Passengers board at 8:15 p.m. on Tuesday, July 4. Tickets start at $59.95 for adults and $54.95 for kids.
- Fourth of July Fireworks at Largo Central Park
- Bring chairs and blankets to watch fireworks at the Largo Central Park lakefront.
- Event begins at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, July 4.
- July 4 Boat Parade and Blessing of the Fleet
- Friends of the Riverwalk hosts this event that will feature a boat parade, water ski show, blessing of the fleet and fireworks.
- Event opens at Sparkman Wharf at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, July 4.
- Busch Gardens Fourth of July Celebration
- Park visitors can enjoy a fireworks show featuring music, lights, fire and dancing fountains.
- Event runs from June 30 to July 4 and is included with park admission.
- Plant City Fireworks and Fourth of July Celebration
- Perfect for the family, this free event will offer face painting, corn hole, a bungee jumper and more.
- Parking lot opens at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 4. Parking is $5 per car.
- Guests are asked to bring cash as there will be no ATMs and no credit/debit cards permitted.
- Lealman Independence Day Celebration
- This event, held at Raymond H. Neri Community Park, will showcase a laser light show and fireworks at dusk. Guests can also enjoy food trucks and a beer and wine garden.
- Event runs from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, July 4.
- Clearwater July 4th Fireworks Cruise
- This two-and-a-half-hour-long cruise includes an open bar, buffet and live DJ.
- Event begins at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for adults start at $139.95, and children two through 12 at $99.95.
- Lakeland's Red, White & Kaboom
- Family-friendly event with fireworks and live music along the Frances Langford Promenade
- Event runs from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Monday, July 3; the fireworks launch at 9 p.m.