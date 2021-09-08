LIST: Tampa Bay area 9/11 memorials

TAMPA BAY, Fla — Tampa Bay is host to several 9/11 memorials. Here is a non-exhaustive list of where you can find a site dedicated to honoring and remembering the lives lost.

Brandon

This small memorial marks the entrance to the Hillsboro Memorial Funeral Home & Cemetery.

Located at 2323 W Brandon Blvd 10879 90th Terrace Brandon, FL 33511.

Curlew

This memorial was built in 2012 and features a twisted piece of steel and 30 tons of American granite.

Located at 750 Curlew Road Palm Harbor, FL 34683.

Maderia Beach

The Madeira Beach memorial is just west of the Tom Stuart Causeway.

Located at 424 Tom Stuart Causeway, Madeira Beach, FL 33708.

Sarasota

This small memorial is located at the Sarasota Police Headquarters.

Located at 2099 Adams Ln, Sarasota, FL 34237.

Steinbrenner Field

A 9/11 memorial sits in front of the George M. Steinbrenner Field, the spring training site for the New York Yankees

Located at 1 Steinbrenner Drive Tampa, FL 33614

St. Petersburg

2021 is the first year this new memorial will be on display. The grand opening is this Saturday 2021.

Located at 515 22nd St S St. Petersburg, FL 33712.

Venice

This memorial in Patriots Park features a steel beam from the Twin Towers. The website states it is the first piece of the World Trade Center successfully used to make a memorial in the US.

Located at 800 Venetia Bay Blvd, Venice, FL 34285.

Wesley Chapel

This memorial wall is always on display at Tampa Premium Outlets. It features part of a ladder used in the rescue operations.

Located at 2300 Grand Cypress Dr, Lutz, FL 33559

Ybor

The memorial is made with an iron beam that was recovered from the wreckage of the World Trade Center.

Located at 1900 N 20th St, Tampa, FL 33605.

