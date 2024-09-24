LIST: Potential tropical development school closures

Ahead of PTC #9 development, Tampa Bay area officials announced that schools would be closing due to growing concerns about the storm. Below is the most up-to-date information about school closures:
Hillsborough County
No cancellations announced
Pinellas County
No cancellations announced
Polk County
No cancellations announced
Pasco County
No cancellations announced
Manatee County
No cancellations announced
Hernando County
All schools and district offices will be closed Wednesday, Sept. 25 and Thursday, Sept. 26.
All after-school activities, events, Boys and Girls Club and The Y will be cancelled.
Citrus County
No cancellations announced
Sarasota County
No cancellations announced
Hardee County
No cancellations announced
Universities and Colleges
No cancellations announced