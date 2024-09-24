Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

LIST: Potential tropical development school closures

school-bus-generic
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WFTS
school-bus-generic
Posted
and last updated

Ahead of PTC #9 development, Tampa Bay area officials announced that schools would be closing due to growing concerns about the storm. Below is the most up-to-date information about school closures:

Hillsborough County
No cancellations announced

Pinellas County
No cancellations announced

Polk County
No cancellations announced

Pasco County
No cancellations announced

Manatee County
No cancellations announced

Hernando County
All schools and district offices will be closed Wednesday, Sept. 25 and Thursday, Sept. 26.
All after-school activities, events, Boys and Girls Club and The Y will be cancelled.

Citrus County
No cancellations announced

Sarasota County
No cancellations announced

Hardee County
No cancellations announced

Universities and Colleges
No cancellations announced

HURRICANE RESOURCES

    Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Report a typo

    ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

    Local News & Weather. Watch Live and Free 24/7.