LIST: Potential tropical development school closures

Ahead of PTC #9 development, Tampa Bay area officials announced that schools would be closing due to growing concerns about the storm. Below is the most up-to-date information about school closures:

Hillsborough County

No cancellations announced

Pinellas County

No cancellations announced

Polk County

No cancellations announced

Pasco County

No cancellations announced

Manatee County

No cancellations announced

Hernando County

All schools and district offices will be closed Wednesday, Sept. 25 and Thursday, Sept. 26.

All after-school activities, events, Boys and Girls Club and The Y will be cancelled.

Citrus County

No cancellations announced

Sarasota County

No cancellations announced

Hardee County

No cancellations announced

Universities and Colleges

No cancellations announced

HURRICANE RESOURCES