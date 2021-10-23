Watch
Lakland man was not wearing a seat belt in fatal crash, deputies say

Posted at 11:47 AM, Oct 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-23 11:47:56-04

A Lakeland man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in which he was not wearing a seatbelt, according to deputies.

The 39-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene when the first responders arrived.

Officials say the man was traveling eastbound at a high rate of speed, in the center lane near State Road 33 and Mile Marker 36.

The man swerved to avoid colliding with another vehicle and lost control of his BMW. His car went off the roadway on the south shoulder and over turned several times. He was ejected from his vehicle.

He was not wearing a seatbelt.

The outside lane of eastbound Interstate 4 was closed for about four hours for the investigation Saturday morning.

