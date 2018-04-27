Lakewood alum drafted in first round of NFL draft by New England Patriots

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Isaiah Wynn is big: he's 6 feet, 3 inches tall and over 300 pounds. But that's not the only reason the St. Petersburg native was drafted in the first round of the NFL Draft by the New England Patriots.

He's a smart football player who works hard, is a team leader, and he's known for a great personality, highlighted by his social media account in which he provides inspirational and motivational quotes in a series he calls #WinWithWynnWednesday.

When Wynn went to college, his Lakewood football coach Cory Moore told the Spartan News Network that Wynn “exemplifies a lot of things we are trying to achieve at Lakewood. “

“He does everything the right way, definitely exemplifies what Lakewood stands for and is one good student in the classroom,” Moore told the SNN.

Wynn now joins a growing legacy of guys who went to Lakewood High School in St. Pete and went on to be in the NFL.

Wynn's former teammates Donte Fowler and Rodney Adams and Shaquill Griffin are in the NFL, and Griffin's twin brother Shaquem is expected to join them as soon as tonight, when the second and third round of the NFL Draft takes place.

A handful of players from Lakewood HS also went to the NFL during the 1990's.