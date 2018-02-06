Job fair aims to bridge employment gap between veterans and corporations

Florida is home to the third largest veteran population in the nation, according to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. There are more than 1.5 million veterans in Florida and 3.8% of those veterans are unemployed as of November 2017.

Many veterans say finding a job is the single most challenging aspect for veterans transitioning from military life to civilian life.

PAVE, Paving Access for Veterans Employment, is here to help veterans looking for employment. They are holding an event in Tampa to connect veterans, spouses and caregivers with employers looking to hire. PAVE works with each individual and their network of over 1,200 corporate partners such as UPS, USAA, and Agility to position them for success in life after service.

The Tampa event will offer interactive activities and employee resources for attendees.

The event will be held on Wednesday, February 7 from 8 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. at the Embassy Suites located at 3705 Spectrum Boulevard in Tampa.

