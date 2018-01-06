Jan. 6, 2018 Rescues in Action: Benedict needs forever home

WFTS Webteam
4:26 PM, Jan 6, 2018

Benedict, a 6-month-old Beagle pup, is seeking a permanent home with the help fo SouthEast Beagle Rescue Group.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

TAMPA - His ears are soft. He is inquisitive and a bundle of energy.

It's Benedict, a 6-month-old pup that has experienced a lot in such a short time.

Someone shot Benedict in the rear-end. A veterinarian removed the bullet and rehabilitated the pup.

Benedict now is completely heal and ready to find a permanent home.

Soft brown eyes and floppy ears, Benedict would make a perfect companion for anyone.

He is being cared for by the folks with SouthEast Beagle.

He has been microchipped and up-to-date on his shots.

For more information about Benedict or to complete an adoption application, go to www.sebr.org.

 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top