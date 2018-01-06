Jan. 6, 2018 Rescues in Action: Benedict needs forever home

TAMPA - His ears are soft. He is inquisitive and a bundle of energy.

It's Benedict, a 6-month-old pup that has experienced a lot in such a short time.

Someone shot Benedict in the rear-end. A veterinarian removed the bullet and rehabilitated the pup.

Benedict now is completely heal and ready to find a permanent home.

Soft brown eyes and floppy ears, Benedict would make a perfect companion for anyone.

He is being cared for by the folks with SouthEast Beagle.

He has been microchipped and up-to-date on his shots.

For more information about Benedict or to complete an adoption application, go to www.sebr.org.