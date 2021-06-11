In-depth: A long road to recovery for many, five years after the Pulse Nightclub massacre

ORLANDO, Fla. — It’s been five years since the Pulse nightclub massacre in Orlando resulting in 49 deaths and dozens of injuries. For many, it’s been a long road to recovery and though wounds heal, what happened on June 12, 2016, is something those victims will never forget.

ABC Action News in-depth reporter Anthony Hill spoke with a local woman who was shot at Pulse that night and lives to tell her story of survival five years later. He’s also digging deeper to find out what’s being done to preserve the legacy of the victims.

It’s been five years since the Pulse nightclub massacre, but for many of those victims and their families, it feels like yesterday. 49 people were shot and killed and 53 others injured in a heinous mass shooting that would traumatize and victimize hundreds of people.

Amanda Grau is from Tampa and she was at Pulse that night. She and some friends decided to travel to Pulse after a night out in St. Petersburg. “We were like, you know what, let’s be spontaneous.” They were having a great time until she heard what she thought were firecrackers. “So, then, when I turned around, that’s when I saw the shooter and I immediately threw down my drinks.” She began to run but was shot underneath her right arm. “I went down and I blacked out for a little while.

After gaining consciousness, she ran to the bathroom and contacted her mother and brother. “I just asked her, just send me a dot, something, if you’re alive,” said Phillip Grau, Amanda’s brother. Amanda says, “He had texted me that because at one point, I didn’t text for a while because I was starting to bleed more.” “I’ll never forget. It was dot, dot, dot and I knew that she was still alive,” said Phillip.

The original Pulse nightclub is still standing and though it isn’t open to the public, it serves as a memorial to honor those victims who were killed and injured.

Just this week, the U.S. Senate unanimously passed legislation designating the site a national memorial. The measure now goes to President Joe Biden who’s expected to sign it. Pulse will not be part of the U.S. National Park System, nor will it qualify for federal funding to build a monument. However, the nonprofit onePulse plans on building a monument and museum dedicated to the victims.

Meanwhile, there’s a controversy brewing in Tallahassee. “Well, the fact that he did this as pride month begins and as we commemorate the Pulse nightclub tragedy, it’s just insult added to injury,” said Joe Saunders with Equality Florida, the state’s largest LGBTQ advocacy organization. Saunders is talking about Governor Ron DeSantis’ recent decision to veto funding to an agency that provides mental health services for Pulse victims and their families. “That agency provides critical mental health services to people who’ve experienced some of the worst trauma they’ll experience in their lives. The Governor’s office says, though they’ve defunded this program, they’ve increased total state funding for mental health services.

Back in Tampa, Amanda has come a long way in the last five years, but it hasn’t been easy. “It’s been a rough road. It took me a long time, extensive therapy.” However, she also refuses to spend her second chance at life living in fear. “It shouldn’t matter who we love. Just, definitely be true to yourself. Definitely, don’t let this scare you by not going out and being out with your friends.

Amanda’s brother, Phillip, feels a sense of gratitude to still have his sister but gives his condolences to those families who weren’t as fortunate. “I’m very thankful, but my heart goes out for the families that are still grieving. You move on, but you never forget and the pain never goes away.”

