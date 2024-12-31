Top ABC Action News I-Team stories for 2024

TAMPA, Fla. — From HOA's to being forced to pay for a prison cell, the ABC Action News I-Team investigators have been busy in 2024. As January 1, 2025 nears, we take a look back at the most viewed stories that our I-Team has put together this year.

Subdivision continues fines and towing after Florida HOA law banning parking restrictions goes into effect

We begin with a look at HOA's. They are one of the most controversial elements of homeownership in Florida and this investigation by Adam Walser found an HOA issuing fines and towing vehicles, despite a new law in the state.

The new state law prevents homeowners’ associations from banning pickup trucks and work trucks from parking in driveways. It took effect July 1, but one Sarasota HOA said it will continue to hand out fines and tow vehicles under its existing regulations.

The I-Team broke down why the association is still enforcing parking rules despite the new law.

Florida man paralyzed and legs amputated after arrest and police transport ride

Next is a story about a man who was left paralyzed after being picked up by police in St. Petersburg. A federal lawsuit was filed against the St. Petersburg Police Department, alleging officers used brutality in their treatment of a homeless man who was injured while being transported to jail.

The complaint was filed at the U.S. District Courthouse in Tampa in March.

The lawsuit alleges that two officers violated Heriberto Sanchez-Mayen's civil rights when they arrested him without cause and took him to jail for a non-criminal infraction that would normally result in a citation.

“This is a sad career to be in,” Florida teachers reveal why they leave

Over the past few years, teachers opting out of Florida classrooms have been chalked up to pay, politics, and an overall lack of support.

But new exit interviews from over the summer across more than a half dozen Florida school districts suggest there may be a shift in what’s now driving teachers away.

Pay to stay: Florida inmates charged for prison cells long after incarceration

It's a common saying: You do the crime, you do the time. But when people are released from prison, freedom is fragmented. It marks the start of new hardships, impacting families and communities.

Part of that is due to a Florida law many people are unaware of, further punishing second-chance citizens, preventing them from truly moving on.

