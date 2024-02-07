Federal regulators close investigation into fire risks involving 3 million Kia and Hyundai vehicles.

TAMPA, Fla. — Federal regulators confirm they have closed one of their investigations into engine fire risks involving more than three million Kia and Hyundai vehicles.

Previous Coverage: Up In Flames

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said in a report released this week it closed the probe into the scope of recalls after finding the previous recalls led to a decrease in the reports of engine fires and failures in certain model Kia and Hyundai cars and SUVS.

Hyundai told ABC Action News in a statement:

“In creating a culture that values safety and is committed to proactively identifying and addressing potential safety issues, we’ve created a best-in-class safety office to help protect our customers and their families. We value a collaborative and cooperative relationship with the U.S. Department of Transportation and NHTSA.”

But NHTSA is still investigating the automakers. The agency in November opened a separate probe into the timeliness and scope of 16 separate recalls involving over six million vehicles. Those recalls are related to brake fluid leaks that could cause vehicles to burst into flames.

The ABC Action News I-Team in 2018 was the first in the country to expose hundreds of Kia’s and Hyundais catching fire while driving down the road or while parked.

Since then Kia and Hyundai have recalled more than 9 million vehicles over engine fire risk.