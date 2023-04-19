Hundreds showed up at Sparkman Wharf for Tampa Bay Lightning watch party

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Lightning hosted an official watch party at Sparkman Wharf on Tuesday night.

The first away playoff game was held in Toronto as the Lightning played the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The Tampa Bay Lightning are trying to reach a fourth straight Stanley Cup Final. They won back-to-back championships in 2020 and 2021.

Cindy Schofield attended the watch party with her 7-year-old daughter.

"She's been coming here since she was a baby to the games and she loves it," said Schofield.

Her daughter, Sophia, wore a blue wig with lightning bolt sunglasses.

"You get to relax and watch the game and eat," said Sophia.

German Gonzalez attended the watch party with his family and their dog, Mocha.

"I just love the energy and I love that they are pet friendly as well. The whole family can come," said Gonzalez.

Fans enjoyed live entertainment and giveaways where they could enter to win autographed prizes.

The best of seven series continues on Thursday, April 20. The watch party begins at 6:00 p.m.