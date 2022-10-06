Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Hundreds of dogs from Tampa Bay area shelters available at mega-adoption event

generic-dog-walking-WFTS-LANE-2.jpg
WFTS
generic-dog-walking-WFTS-LANE-2.jpg
Posted at 7:17 AM, Oct 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-06 07:17:39-04

Hundreds of dogs from eight Florida counties will be featured at a dogs-only mega-adoption event this weekend.

The Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center said the event will take place October 7-9 at the Pasco County Fairgrounds in Dade City.

RECOMMENDED:

The event is organized by Pasco County Animal Services. In addition to Pasco and Hillborough, dogs will be coming from shelters in Pinellas, Hernando, Manatee, Polk, Sumter, and Marion counties. The dogs will be vaccinated, spayed/neutered, and microchipped.

Event details:

  • 36722 SR 52, Dade City, FL 33525
  • Friday 2-7 p.m.
  • Saturday 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
  • Sunday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Donate Locally to Help Your Friends and Neighbors in Florida Communities Affected by Hurricane Ian.