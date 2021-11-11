Hospital grades: How Tampa Bay Area hospitals stack up

The latest scores from Tampa Bay Area hospitals are in, with some doing very well on the seasonal Leapfrog hospital safety grade score, and others not so well.

Tampa General was given a "B" grade and did well in avoiding certain infections and preventing errors by doctors and nurses. However, they reported less than stellar numbers when it came to problems during surgery and avoiding harmful events.

St. Joseph's Hospital got an "A' and scored very well when it comes to doctor and nursing staff as well as communication with patients. They didn't score as well when it came to accidental cuts or tears or infections after surgery.

Lakeland Regional got a "C' because their communication grades weren't as good as other hospitals in our area, but they did better than others when it came to problems after surgery.

Leapfrog says their grades can be a guide to picking the right hospital for your next procedure.

In all, 19 hospitals within 50 miles of Tampa got an "A" grade.

