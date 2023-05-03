Hillsborough Transit Authority board reaches $88,000 settlement with CEO

TAMPA, FLA. — The Hillsborough Area Regional Transit Authority Board of Directors reached a settlement with its chief executive officer on Tuesday.

The board unanimously agreed to give Adelee Le Grand an $88,438.71 settlement agreement plus two months of health insurance.

"We as a board, I think it’s unanimous that we feel this relationship has got to be severed, and it’s better to get it over with sooner rather than later and without drawing out through litigation," Mayor Jane Castor said.

Le Grand took the job as CEO of the public transit agency in January 2021. Le Grand was suspended with pay in March after a tax-funded investigation criticized her leadership, saying she created a toxic work environment. The report also said there is low morale and high turnover.

Attorney David Adams was hired by the board in November to investigate HART. According to Adams, during the course of his investigation, he interviewed 50 former and current employees, reviewed severance packages and personnel files, and interviewed Le Grand.

The settlement avoids future litigation and the board said her employment ends immediately.