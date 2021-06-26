Hillsborough rescue task force deployed to Miami for condo collapse

TAMPA, Fla- — Hillsborough Task Force 3 has been deployed to Surfside in Miami to assist in rescue efforts over the course of the next week.

Florida's Task Force 3 is comprised of a special operations team from Hillsborough County Fire Rescue, Tampa Fire Rescue, and St. Petersburg Fire Rescue. Officials say they were deployed early Saturday morning for Miami to assist in rescue efforts at the site of the condo collapse. The deployment is for seven days.

The team of 72 has special operations training focused on collapsed structure rescue.

The Task Force also includes physicians, engineers, and K9 teams.

The convoy includes 24 vehicles of equipment for rescue and housing personnel that will allow the Task Force to be fully self-supported.

Victims file lawsuit in Miami condo collapse