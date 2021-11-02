Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Hillsborough deputies ask for help finding missing teen

items.[0].image.alt
Hillsbourough PD
Arieanna Clampitt.png
Posted at 3:40 PM, Nov 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-02 15:43:44-04

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding a missing 13-year-old.

Authorities say, Arianna Clampitt, 13, left her home on Gibson Avenue in Tampa on October 28, 2021, and has not returned. She is known to frequent the area of Busch Boulevard and 30th Street.

Clampitt is 5' 3" tall and about 120 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Clampitt, you're urged to contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at (813) 247-8200.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Taking Action Against Domestic Violence Resources and Information