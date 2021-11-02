Hillsborough deputies ask for help finding missing teen

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding a missing 13-year-old.

Authorities say, Arianna Clampitt, 13, left her home on Gibson Avenue in Tampa on October 28, 2021, and has not returned. She is known to frequent the area of Busch Boulevard and 30th Street.

Clampitt is 5' 3" tall and about 120 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Clampitt, you're urged to contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at (813) 247-8200.

