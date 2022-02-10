Watch
Hillsborough County hosting open houses to get feedback on transportation needs

Covering Hillsborough County
Posted at 10:21 PM, Feb 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-09 22:21:51-05

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla — Hillsborough County is set to host several open houses to get community feedback on what transportation-related needs exist in the county.

Officials say they want to hear from residents about unfunded transportation needs and the plans to preserve, improve, and build upon the current system.

Feedback received from the open houses will be provided to the Hillsborough County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) and discussed during an upcoming BOCC transportation workshop.

There will be an open house in each of the four BOCC districts in the County:

District 1
Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, 6 p.m.
Jan K. Platt Regional Library
3910 S. Manhattan Ave.
Tampa, FL 33611

District 2
Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, 6 p.m.
Northdale Recreation Center
15550 Spring Pine Dr.
Tampa, FL 33624

District 3
Tuesday, March 1, 2022, 6 p.m.
Lesley "Les" Miller, Jr. All People's Community Park and Life Center
6105 E. Sligh Ave.
Tampa, FL 33617

District 4
Thursday, March 3, 2022, 6 p.m.
Riverview Public Library
9951 Balm Riverview Rd.
Riverview, FL 33569

Residents without digital access are encouraged to call (813) 272-5900, the County’s main information line.

