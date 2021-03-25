Menu

Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Hillsborough County delivering coronavirus vaccine directly to homebound seniors

items.[0].videoTitle
ABC Action News got a first look at the new effort to protect some of Hillsborough County’s most vulnerable patients from the coronavirus.
March vaccine
Posted at 9:01 PM, Mar 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-24 23:13:47-04

TAMPA, Fla. — ABC Action News got a first look at the new effort to protect some of Hillsborough County’s most vulnerable patients from the coronavirus.

Paramedics and EMTs have administered the COVID-19 vaccine to more than 452 homebound seniors to date.

According to county officials, 3-4 TransCare medical vans travel across Hillsborough County daily as part of the new outreach program.

“To take the vaccine to them for those people who have a specific clinical needs where they physically can’t get to our sites,” said Jay Rajyaguru, with Hillsborough County Emergency Management.

Meals on Wheels of Tampa has assisted the county's effort by providing a list of about 800 clients who are homebound.

“I think we all had a sense of what it may mean to be homebound over this past year,” said Executive Director Steve King. “And to be able to get them that vaccine to take away that worry and that fear of the COVID virus, you know, it can’t be understated it just means so much.”

County officials estimate there are a couple thousand homebound seniors in Hillsborough County who will need the vaccine delivered directly to them at home.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch CourtTV, the only network in the world with cameras in the courtroom, to see LIVE gavel-to-gavel coverage of MN v. Chauvin