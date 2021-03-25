Hillsborough County delivering coronavirus vaccine directly to homebound seniors

TAMPA, Fla. — ABC Action News got a first look at the new effort to protect some of Hillsborough County’s most vulnerable patients from the coronavirus.

Paramedics and EMTs have administered the COVID-19 vaccine to more than 452 homebound seniors to date.

According to county officials, 3-4 TransCare medical vans travel across Hillsborough County daily as part of the new outreach program.

“To take the vaccine to them for those people who have a specific clinical needs where they physically can’t get to our sites,” said Jay Rajyaguru, with Hillsborough County Emergency Management.

Meals on Wheels of Tampa has assisted the county's effort by providing a list of about 800 clients who are homebound.

“I think we all had a sense of what it may mean to be homebound over this past year,” said Executive Director Steve King. “And to be able to get them that vaccine to take away that worry and that fear of the COVID virus, you know, it can’t be understated it just means so much.”

To date, more than 1,500 homebound seniors have been vaccinated by state strike teams. Today, the state is launching a new way for homebound seniors to sign up to have the vaccine come directly to them. Please email HomeboundVaccine@em.myflorida.com to put in your request. — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) March 11, 2021

County officials estimate there are a couple thousand homebound seniors in Hillsborough County who will need the vaccine delivered directly to them at home.

