Hillsborough County closes remaining storm shelters for Hurricane Milton recovery efforts

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla — Hillsborough County has closed the three remaining special needs shelters to transition the facilities back to normal operations.

The following special needs shelters are now closed:



Erwin Technical College, 2010 E. Hillsborough Ave, Tampa, Florida 33610

Sumner High School, 10650 County Road 672, Riverview Florida 33579

Strawberry Crest High School, 4691 Gallagher Road, Dover Florida 33527

The residents still in need of shelter are being transferred to Pasco Field Hospital.

The county opened 14 shelters for residents in mandatory evacuation zones for Hurricane Milton. The county provided shelter to 14,183 residents, including 13,422 residents at general population shelters, 750 residents at special needs shelters, and 1,219 animals at pet shelters.

Due to Hurricane Milton recovery efforts, Hillsborough County offices and facilities will remain closed for regular operations on Monday, Oct. 14.

The closure includes all County libraries and recreation centers. Some parks, preserves, and County boat ramps are open.

For the latest information regarding park openings, visit this link.