High school senior set to swim at UIndy killed in Florida school shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — A senior who was getting ready to attend the University of Indianapolis was among those killed in the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

Nicholas Dworet was set to become a swimmer with UIndy this fall, according to the university.

"Nick’s death is a reminder that we are connected to the larger world, and when tragedy hits in places around the world, it oftentimes affects us at home," UIndy President Dr. Robert L. Manuel said in a statement. "Today, and in the coming days, I hope you will hold Nick, his family, all of the victims, as well as the Parkland community and first responders in your prayers."

In an Instagram post, Dworet seemed excited about the opportunity to swim at UIndy.

"I can’t wait to spend the next 4 years here!" he wrote.

UIndy swim coach Jason Hite said Dworet will definitely be missed.

"You look for kids you can develop. A diamond in the rough, so to speak, somebody who is energetic and positive. And if you had the chance to meet Nick, you would be you know, he's instantly, non-stop. He's vibrant, he's dynamic, he's everything that you look for as a coach and as an organization to have somebody be a part of," said Hite.

Dworet was one of 17 people killed at the school Wednesday afternoon. A former student at the school opened fire, police say.

