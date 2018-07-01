BROOKSVILLE, Fla. - 7:15AM UPDATE | The barricade situation ends peacefully in Brooksville.

The Hernando County Sheriff's Office SWAT entered a house on Cappleman Loop about 7 a.m. Sunday and took the suspect into custody.

No details were released about the weapon used to fire at deputies when they arrived shortly after 3 a.m. to conduct a well-being check.

No injuries reported.

ORIGINAL STORY | Hernando County sheriff's deputies are on the scene of a barricade situation in Brooksville, officials said.

An individual with a weapon is barricaded in a house on Cappleman Loop in Brooksville, a Hernando County Sheriff's Office news release said.

Neither the name nor gender of the barricaded person was released.

The person fired once at sheriff's deputies when they went to the house shortly after 3 a.m. Sunday to conduct a well being check. There was concern the person may consider harming him or herself.

The resident on Cappleman Loop fired toward the front door, the release said.

No one was hit by the gunfire. The deputies backed away from the house and called for additional support.

