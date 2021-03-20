Menu

Here's when people 50 and up can book a vaccination appointment in Tampa Bay

Posted at 8:56 PM, Mar 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-22 05:03:06-04

TAMPA, Fla. — Floridians 50 and older can already book appointments in Pinellas County by visiting patientportalfl.com.

That same site is also booking appointments in Hillsborough, Pasco, and Hernando Counties.

People 50 and older can make an appointment at 2 p.m. Sunday in Pasco County, 3 p.m. Sunday in Hernando County, and 9 a.m. Monday in Hillsborough County.

Sarasota and Manatee Counties are allowing anyone 18 and up to submit their information and be placed in a vaccine standby pool.

In Sarasota County, residents can call (941) 861-VAXS to register or visit scgov.net.

On Monday, Sarasota County will begin assigning account numbers to registrations for people age 50 and older.

Manatee County residents can enroll in the County’s new online registration system by going to vax.mymanatee.org or by call Manatee County’s call center at 311.

As of March 18, the county reports nearly 78,000 patients have received at least a first dose of the vaccine through the county operated site.

“Next week will be the largest number of vaccine doses Manatee County has administered in one week,” said Public Safety Director Jacob Saur. “As the age group continues to lower for eligibility of the COVID-19 vaccine, Manatee County will work quickly to adapt and keep up our brisk pace vaccinating residents.”

