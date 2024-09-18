HCSO arrests man for second time after allegedly stealing diesel

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office arrested a man on Tuesday night for allegedly stealing diesel fuel. He was previously arrested on August 23 for stealing diesel and was out on bond, HCSO said.

Deputies responded to calls of a vehicle with a stolen Florida tag near Progress Boulevard and Falkenburg Road around 11:15 p.m. When they contacted the driver, they smelled a strong diesel odor.

A search of the vehicle revealed that it had been modified to steal diesel fuel from underground fuel tanks.

HCSO

Inside the vehicle, a 300-gallon plastic cube container, two 55-gallon plastic drums, and car batteries were found. Two of the drums had fuel in them.

HCSO arrested Jesus Alvarez-Moreno, 26. He is being charged with unlawful conveyance of fuel, operating an unregistered motor vehicle, attaching an unassigned tag, and having no valid driver's license.