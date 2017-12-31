GULFPORT, Fla. - A young girl who attended a sleepover Friday night told her mother a man at the home sexually assaulted her, Gulfport police said.

A day later Gulfport officers arrested Joseph Blaze Forgetta, 57, of Gulfport.

Forgetta faces charges of two counts of sexual battery of a child under the age of 12, two counts of production of child pornography, and one count of lewd and lascivious molestation of a child under age 12.

According to a Gulfport Police Department news release, the incident occurred at the home of a person who is involved in a relationship with Forgetta.

The victim and two other children were staying the night together at the home.

The police investigation revealed Forgetta had committed sex acts with or on at least one other victim, who also was under age 12, on two occasions during the past year, the release said.

During those incidents, photos were taken and video recorded.

Gulfport police say they have reason to believe there may be other victims, particularly among those who may live near Forgetta in the area of 52nd Street and 29th Avenue South.

Anyone with information about the on-going investigation is asked to contact Gulfport police Detective Jennifer Crowson at (727) 893-1043.