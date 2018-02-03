Grace O'Malley Krewe gives Gasparilla more purpose than annual parade

TAMPA - GiGi's Playhouse, a national nonprofit network of Down Syndrome achievement centers, is coming to the Tampa Bay area.

With more than 30 sites in the United States and Mexico, Tampa becomes home to the organization's chapter.

A GiGi's Playhouse Tampa organizer announced on ABC Action News the new location of the Tampa site will be in a building at the corner of West Hillsborough Avenue and North Himes Avenue.

The agency will be operated mostly by volunteers, with the exception of one paid position.

Volunteers will be trained to bring programs to recipients.

The members of Ye Loyal Krewe of Grace O'Malley's were instrumental in bringing the new GiGi's Playhouse Tampa to the bay area. The krewe raised more than $27,000 for the cause, said O'Malley XXIV Pamelyn Foreid.

The goal is to change the way the world sees and accepts people living with Down Syndrome, said Doreen Altieri, an organizer of GiGi's Playhouse Tampa. There are an estimated 3,400 people living with Down Syndrome in the Hillsborough, Pinellas and Pasco counties.

Nick Altieri, Doreen's son, said he is excited to promote GiGi's Playhouse Tampa and get word out to the community.

GiGi’s Playhouse is a 501c3 non-profit organization. All in-kind donations are tax deductible.

If you are interested in participating in the project, email tampa@gigisplayhouse.org. You can also find more information about GiGi’s centers at www.gigisplayhouse.org.